IIT Madras Collaborates With Transport Ministry To Develop A Pavement Engineering Technology

IIT Madras to develop a Pavement Engineering Technology in collaboration with Transport Ministry

Indian Institute of Technology Madras will collaborate with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to conduct research on pavement engineering and intelligent transportation systems.

This research includes innovative technologies on novel pavement materials and technologies, hydrogen cell transportation, automatic vehicle classification, novel toll systems, incident management systems, traveler information systems, FastTAG data analytics, and traffic simulations besides transportation safety, said IIT Madras in a statement.

To conduct this research a ‘MoRTH Chair’ will be set up in the II Madras campus which will conduct the teaching and training in Traffic and Highway Engineering.

The Chair professor will act as a strategic advisor for the research in the area of ‘Traffic and Highway Engineering.’

To set up this Chair, a virtual event was conducted today in which the MoU was signed virtually. The agreement was signed by Professor Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations) and Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, as well as Mr. Indresh Pandey, Director General (Road Development) and Mr. GiridharAramane, Secretary, MoRTH, in the presence of Professor Manu Santhanam, Head, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras.

IIT Madras said in a statement, the Chair Professor will also regulate research activities in Pavement Engineering including emerging materials and technologies such as the use of coir and other bio-derived materials, use of alternative aggregates such as recycled concrete, and asphalt pavement, and use of environmentally sustainable materials for highway pavements.

This collaboration will also facilitate Ph.D. research programs on areas selected by MoRTH. IIT Madras will train eight to 10 students including MoRTH’s nominated officers in the field of Highway Engineering, IIT Madras further added in its statement

Addressing the MoU signing event, Mr. Giridhar Aramane, IAS, Secretary, Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, said, “IIT Madras should concentrate on developing less polluting pavement engineering technologies as well as intelligent transportation systems.”

“We are already engaged with IIT Madras in a major way in terms of consultancies. This Chair Professorship, as well as this entire program, can be directed towards important and innovative R&D work” he added.