Candidates can register online for the HSEE 2021 at hsee.iitm.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will close the Humanities And Social Sciences Entrance Exam, or HSEE, application window on March 31. The HSEE is a national level entrance test held once a year by IIT Madras for admission to five-year integrated postgraduate programmes offered by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) of the institute. Candidates can register online for the HSEE 2021 at hsee.iitm.ac.in. HSEE 2021 will be held on June 13.

The integrated five-year programmes have been designed “to expose students to many ideas and perspectives”. The students can choose their streams of specialisation at the end of the second year after taking a wide variety of courses in various disciplines. Specialisation begins in the third year. The programme, as per IIT Madras, requires students to complete 521 credits spread over five years to earn the degree. Discipline-related courses account for a minimum of 46 per cent of total 521 credits. This includes core and elective courses and a dissertation.

HSEE 2021 Eligibility

A Candidate should have appeared any one of the following qualifying examinations for the first time in either 2020 or 2021

The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by a Central or State Board recognized by the Association of Indian Universities (www.aiuweb.org)

Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a Board or University recognized by the Association of Indian Universities

Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defense Academy

Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects

Any Public School, Board or University examination in India or in a foreign country recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities

HSC vocational examination

Class 12 skill courses of CBSE

General Certificate Education (GCE) examination (London, Cambridge or Sri Lanka) at the Advanced (A) level

High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva

Candidates who have completed Class 12 (or equivalent) examination outside India or from a Board not specified above should produce a certificate from the Association of Indian Universities to the effect that the examination they have passed is equivalent to the Class 12 examination In case the Class 12 examination is not a public examination, the candidate must have passed at least one public (Board or Pre-University) examination earlier Candidates whose date of birth falls on or after October 1, 1996 are eligible for HSEE 2021. However, for SC, ST and PwD candidates, upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years

HSEE 2021 Exam Pattern

HSEE will be conducted in two parts -- Part 1 and Part 2. As per HSEE 2021 syllabus, Part 1 consists of English and Comprehension Skills, Analytical and Quantitative Ability, General Studies covering Indian Economy, Indian Society and Culture, World Affairs and Environment and Ecology. HSEE 2021 Part 2 will comprise essay writing. The topics for HSEE 2021 Part 2 essay writing will be based on current affairs and general knowledge.

HSEE will be conducted for a duration of three hours. Part 1 which comprise objective type multiple choice questions will be held for two hours 30 minutes duration in online mode. Students have the option of taking the Part 2, or Essay paper, either online or in offline mode. The duration of the Essay paper is 30 minutes. The request to write the Essay paper in pen and paper mode have to be submitted while downloading the HSEE Admit Card.

An additional one hour time (50 minutes for Part 1 and 10 minutes for Part 2) will also be allowed to the candidates with 40 per cent or more disability.