IIT Madras Celebrates 63rd Institute Day, Confers Awards To Alumni

IIT Madras celebrates 63rd Institute Day

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) celebrated its 63rd institute day on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The institute conferred Distinguished Alumnus Awards (DAAs) for 2020 and 2021 to 22 alumni; they are Dr Mridula Nair, Research Fellow, Distinguished Inventor and Product Leader, Eastman Kodak Company, USA, Mahesh Wagle, Founder and Director, Cybernetik Technologies Private Limited, India, Girija Vaidyanathan, Chief Secretary (Retd.), Government of Tamil Nadu, India, Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CTO, Energy and Mobility, Microsoft R&D India and Azure Global, India, Professor Vijay B. Shenoy, Associate Professor, Center for Condensed Matter, Indian Institute of Science, India, among others.



Addressing the Institute Day Celebrations, Mr N. Lakshmi Narayanan, Former Vice-Chairman, Cognizant Technologies said, IIT Madras has created innovative platforms like NPTEL that are benefiting the community. The Institute has also pioneered upskilling of virtual education and has introduced a virtual B Sc degree programme on Programming and Data Science. The IIT Madras Research Park is also doing exceptional work in fostering an innovative ecosystem. So, it is a great pride to be part of the Institution Day Celebrations of IIT Madras.”



Professor V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “I am very happy to announce that the pandemic did not stop IIT Madras from its growth - be it the number of research, consultancy and Corporate Social Responsibility projects that were executed; the placements and internships, as well as the number of patents that have been filed."



"The IIT Madras Alumni have supported the Institute tremendously- including the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Research Centre funded by Kris Gopalakrishnan and Sudha Gopalakrishnan; Prof. Sastri Vedula chair setup by Shri Yashpal Sodhi; Rohini and Nandan Nilekani Centre for Indian Languages; MPhasis Centre for Quantum Computing; Kotak-IITM Save Energy Mission; Aquamap Centre for Water Management; and socially relevant project funded by CapGemini, and Powergrid Corporation of India who are providing sponsorship for students from economically weaker section, among others. I thank everyone who has been responsible for this growth," the director said.



The institute released the ‘Extra Mural Lecture (EML)’ yearbook, a book containing activities of the previous year along with the personalised messages of distinguished speakers.