IIT Madras Calls For Applications For Executive MBA Degree Programme

IIT Madras has invited applications for its Executive MBA (EMBA) degree programme

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited applications for its Executive MBA (EMBA) degree programme, which is designed specifically for mid-career working professionals. This two-year programme is from the Department of Management Studies at IIT Madras. The EMBA programme is to offer state-of-the-art knowledge that is in sync with the industry requirements in domains such as digital economy, global strategy, and Industry 4.0 technologies.

Application forms have been released today, September 20, 2021. The last date to apply is October 19, 2021. Interested candidates can apply online at doms.iitm.ac.in.

The eligibility for admissions includes a first-class bachelor’s degree in any discipline, a minimum of three years of industry experience, and a selection through the DoMS entrance examination and personal interview.

Besides the traditional subjects, it also offers exposure to Social Media and Internet Marketing, the Economics of Platforms, and Global Business Management. Other important subjects include Cyber Security and Applications. Also, the students would receive exposure to technical aspects like Modern Manufacturing processes and 3D Printing, among others.

Speaking about the EMBA programme, Prof G Arun Kumar, Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, said, “The stature of the EMBA program of the department has been steadily growing with the overwhelming support from the industry. The average experience of our students joining the program is over 11 years and they belong to a diverse set of industries in both public and private sectors. The program leverages the Department’s fifty-year tradition of cutting-edge research and teaching, and is designed to be experiential in nature, by allowing participants to apply the course-learnings to their work.”