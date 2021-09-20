  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Madras Calls For Applications For Executive MBA Degree Programme

IIT Madras Calls For Applications For Executive MBA Degree Programme

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited applications for its Executive MBA (EMBA) degree programme, which is designed specifically for mid-career working professionals.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 20, 2021 1:32 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Madras Researchers Develop Technique To Identify Pollution Deposit Level In Power Transmission Network
IIT Madras Developing Platform To Tackle E-Waste By Linking Stakeholders In Formal, Informal Sector
IIT Madras Helps Tamil Nadu Potters In Producing Microwaveable Cooking Utensils
IIT Madras Collaborates With Transport Ministry To Develop A Pavement Engineering Technology
IIT Madras Crosses 1,000-Mark In Patents Generated In India And Abroad
IIT Madras Launches Two New Chairs; Raises Rs 1 Crore Endowment For Each Chair
IIT Madras Calls For Applications For Executive MBA Degree Programme
IIT Madras has invited applications for its Executive MBA (EMBA) degree programme
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited applications for its Executive MBA (EMBA) degree programme, which is designed specifically for mid-career working professionals. This two-year programme is from the Department of Management Studies at IIT Madras. The EMBA programme is to offer state-of-the-art knowledge that is in sync with the industry requirements in domains such as digital economy, global strategy, and Industry 4.0 technologies.

Application forms have been released today, September 20, 2021. The last date to apply is October 19, 2021. Interested candidates can apply online at doms.iitm.ac.in.

The eligibility for admissions includes a first-class bachelor’s degree in any discipline, a minimum of three years of industry experience, and a selection through the DoMS entrance examination and personal interview.

Besides the traditional subjects, it also offers exposure to Social Media and Internet Marketing, the Economics of Platforms, and Global Business Management. Other important subjects include Cyber Security and Applications. Also, the students would receive exposure to technical aspects like Modern Manufacturing processes and 3D Printing, among others.

Speaking about the EMBA programme, Prof G Arun Kumar, Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, said, “The stature of the EMBA program of the department has been steadily growing with the overwhelming support from the industry. The average experience of our students joining the program is over 11 years and they belong to a diverse set of industries in both public and private sectors. The program leverages the Department’s fifty-year tradition of cutting-edge research and teaching, and is designed to be experiential in nature, by allowing participants to apply the course-learnings to their work.”

Click here for more Education News
IIT Madras Admissions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka KCET Result 2021 LIVE: When, How To Check KCET Result At Kea.kar.nic.in, Direct Link
Live | Karnataka KCET Result 2021 LIVE: When, How To Check KCET Result At Kea.kar.nic.in, Direct Link
AP PGECET 2021 Hall Ticket Released; Here’s Direct Link
AP PGECET 2021 Hall Ticket Released; Here’s Direct Link
Tamil Nadu Government To Bear Cost Of Government School Students In Professional Education
Tamil Nadu Government To Bear Cost Of Government School Students In Professional Education
JEE Advanced 2021: Last Date To Submit Application Today
JEE Advanced 2021: Last Date To Submit Application Today
‘Cannot Direct States To Reopen Schools For Physical Teaching’: Supreme Court
‘Cannot Direct States To Reopen Schools For Physical Teaching’: Supreme Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................