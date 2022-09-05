IIT Madras Begins Applications for Executive MBA Degree Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has started the application for the executive MBA degree programme for working professionals. The Executive MBA (EMBA) at IIT Madras has been designed specifically for mid-career working professionals. This two-year program is a rigorous yet practice-oriented curriculum offered by the IIT Madras’s Department of Management Studies. The last date to apply for IIT Madras’s EMBA is October 10.

The program is designed for blended weekend learning (physical and virtual). The classes, which will be held over alternate weekends, will begin in January 2023. The eligibility for admissions include an undergraduate degree with first-class marks in any discipline, and a minimum of three years of industry experience. The selection would be through an entrance examination and personal interview conducted by the Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras.

“The USP of the EMBA program is that it offers state-of-the-art knowledge in sync with industry requirements in domains such as digital economy, global strategy, and Industry 4.0 technologies,” an official statement said.

The program offers exposure to social media and internet marketing which is vital to any contemporary business, the economics of platforms, and global business management, the statement added.

The institute statement further added: “Other important subjects include cyber security and applications, and business models and innovation. The students would also get exposure to technical aspects such as modern manufacturing processes and 3D printing, among others.”

IIT Madras Executive MBA Application: Direct Link

Speaking about the EMBA program Professor M Thenmozhi, Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, said: “The EMBA program of the department has been steadily receiving overwhelming support from the industry. The students are diverse with an average experience of 11 years and come from different domains in the industry. The program leverages the Department’s strong faculty resources, cutting-edge research, and experiential learning.”

Click here for more Education News