IIT Madras, Banaras Hindu University To Serve As Knowledge Partners For ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’

In this month-long programme from November 16 to December 20, 2022, around 3000 special guests from 12 different clusters in Tamil Nadu will be invited to visit Kashi.

Education | Edited by Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 24, 2022 6:43 pm IST

IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University will be the knowledge partners for the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’.
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras along with Banaras Hindu University will serve as a knowledge partner for the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’, an initiative of the Government of India. The ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’, aims to bring to light the deep academic, economic, social and cultural relationships between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu. The event will be held from November 16 to December 20, 2022 and interested people can register through kashitamil.iitm.ac.in.

As part of this month-long programme, it is planned to invite people from Tamil Nadu belonging to 12 different clusters, which include Art, Literature, Spirituality, and Education to Varanasi as special guests.

The guests shall travel in groups to Varanasi in special coaches attached to trains that depart from Chennai, Coimbatore and Rameswaram on 12 different dates. Each group will spend eight days in total from start to return.

As a part of this tour, they will attend academic sessions, and visit places in and around Varanasi, and Ayodhya including the Ganga cruise. All guests are entitled to free travel and free accommodation at Varanasi and Ayodhya.

