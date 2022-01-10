IIT Madras Appoints New Director- V.Kamakoti

An Alumnus of IIT Madras, Prof. Kamakoti, is currently the Associate Dean for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR), IIT Madras. He is also a member of the National Security Advisory Board, Government of India

Updated: Jan 10, 2022

Prof. V. Kamakoti appointed as the new director of IIT Madras
Image credit: IIT Madras website
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) has appointed Prof. V. Kamakoti as the new director of the institute. He will be succeeding Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, who is stepping down after completing two terms, an official release here said. An Alumnus of IIT Madras, Prof. Kamakoti, is currently the Associate Dean for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR), IIT Madras. He is also a member of the National Security Advisory Board, Government of India, the release mentioned.

Speaking about his priorities, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Incoming Director, IIT Madras, said, "In the last two decades IIT Madras has focussed on Inter disciplinary translational research of relevance to our Nation. We have also reached out to large number of students through NPTEL, Swayam and On-line degree programs. With these gathered strengths, our immediate priority would be on augmenting the skill-set for indigenous technology development addressing local and global requirements aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy."

Congratulating Prof. V. Kamakoti on his appointment, former director Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi said, "With Prof. Kamakoti at the helm, IIT Madras is poised to scale new heights in the coming years. He is an excellent teacher and researcher, and an able administrator. He has played key roles in many national projects, bringing to bear his deep expertise in computing and cybersecurity. The Institute and the country will benefit tremendously from his services".

Prof. Kamakoti, who is a faculty in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, led the Research team that designed and booted up India's first Indigenously-developed Microprocessor 'SHAKTI' that can be used in mobile computing devices and networking systems.

He was appointed by the Union Commerce Ministry in 2017 as the Chairman of a Taskforce on leveraging Artificial Intelligence for development across various fields. The professor was conferred with Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship, 2020, Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship, 2020, other awards.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras
