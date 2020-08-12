Image credit: IIT Madras IIT Madras Announces Webinar Series On Technology and Rural Development

To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, or IIT Madras, has announced the Self-reliant India: Discussions and Dialogues for Humane Innovations (SIDDHI) fortnightly webinar series from August 14, 2020.

The webinar series will focus on themes like socially relevant technologies, technology for self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat), technology and rural development.

The webinar series is being conducted by the office of Global Engagement, IIT Madras. The event will be live streamed on the YouTube channel of the institute.

“The objective of the SIDDHI Webinar Series is to disseminate the science behind technological solutions for societal problems among the general public, while also initiating a dialogue to identify socially relevant problems that need to be addressed,” Prof. Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (GlobalEngagement), IIT Madras, said in a statement.

The inaugural panel discussion on August 14 will be on ‘Food Security, Retrospect and Prospects’. The webinar is open to all and interested can register at https://siddhi.iitm.ac.in, IIT Madras said.

“The topic of Food Security was chosen as the threat of COVID-19 and its impact will be felt intensely on agriculture, economy, health, and nutrition. The first webinar on Food Security will be a panel discussion in which experts working in this field will discuss the most important issues confronting the nation,” an official statement said.

“The Gandhian approach complements many world-wide human development programmes such as the United Nation’s Millennium Development Goals and the Sustainable Development Goals. Sustainable Development is a major component of the vision and mission of IIT Madras,” the statement added.

SIDDHI is a collaborative effort of faculty, researchers and students involved with projects sponsored by Government of India under the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC), Visiting Advanced Joint Research (VAJRA) and socially relevant projects approved by the Government of India such as Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and New India Internship, IIT Madras said.