IIT Madras Announces Scholarship For Online BSc Degree In Programming And Data Science

The scholarship will aid 100 students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds who are pursuing online BSc courses from IIT Madras. The last date to apply for the course and the scholarship is December 21.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 17, 2021 2:18 pm IST | Source: Careers360

IIT Madras Announces Scholarship For Online BSc Degree In Programming And Data Science
The last date to apply for the course and the scholarship is December 21.
New Delhi:

Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Private Limited (RNTBCI) has launched a scholarship program for students pursuing online BSc in Programming and Data Science at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

Under this scheme, 100 students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds who are pursuing online BSc courses from IIT Madras will benefit, the institute said.

The last date to apply for the course and the scholarship is December 21.

“...We are delighted to partner with IIT Madras to empower 100 students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue their dreams to build a career in Programming and Data Science. At RNTBCI, we encourage social commitment through our endeavors in various community development initiatives through CSR activities. The importance of data science is evident in almost every aspect of life and with absolute certainty, we could say that the boundless potential of the students will be harnessed at IIT Madras, developing them into a significant resource for the industry,” Debashis Neogi, Managing Director, RNTBCI, said.

Introduced in 2020, IIT Madras’ BSc in Programming and Data Science, is the first-ever online degree programme offered by an IIT.

The program is offered 3 times a year. Application deadline for the January 2022 term is December 21. More details about the BSc in Programming and Data Science from IIT Madras can be obtained from onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.

Learners irrespective of their age or academic qualification can apply for the course. It has multiple entry exit options which is ideal for both students and working professionals, the institute said.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Education News
