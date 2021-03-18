IIT Madras Announces Scholarship For BSc In Programming And Data Science Students

Image credit: IIT Madras Preference in selection for the scholarship will be given to meritorious women and students with disabilities

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Verizon India have launched a merit-cum-means scholarship for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue BSc in Programming and Data Science. Preference in selection for the scholarship, called ‘V Provide Right Opportunity to Power Enabled Learning’, or ‘V PROPEL’, will be given to meritorious women and students with disabilities, IIT Madras said in a statement.

IIT Madras’ BSc in Programming and Data Science was launched in 2020 as an online programme. More details about the programme can be found at https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.

The scholarship aims to support meritorious students whose annual family income is less than Rs 1 lakh. Selected students will receive financial assistance for four academic terms.

Highlighting the salient features of the initiative, Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean, Alumni and Corporate Relations, IIT Madras, said, “Verizon India has been a long-time supporter of our efforts in helping deserving students on their education journey. We are delighted to partner with them again to support financially distressed students in the BSc program in Programming and Data Science.”

Vijayaraman Subramanian, Managing Director, Verizon India, said, “We are thrilled to be associated with IIT Madras for our third project and are very happy to be able to make a difference in the lives of these young aspirants coming from the underserved communities through V PROPEL...with this initiative in collaboration with a premier institute like IIT Madras, we aim to provide a platform for students to build a career in Programming and Data Science which is a future-focussed domain and equip them with the knowledge and skills to become successful data scientists and data engineers of tomorrow.”

Verizon India and IIT Madras will host a webinar on March 25 for students and young aspirants who want to know about their scholarship program. Link to the webinar will be made available at https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.