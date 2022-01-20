IIT Madras Announces Online Course On Next Gen Mobile Wireless Networks

The course is open to students of Engineering and MSc (Electronics), PhD scholars, faculty members and professionals

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation and Megam Solutions are jointly offering a six-month online certification course on ‘Next Generation Mobile Wireless Networks.’

The last date to apply for the course is February 8 and sessions will begin on February 12. Sessions will take place on alternate weekends.

Candidates can register, and obtain further information on www.pravartak.org.in/next-generation-mobile-wireless-networks.html.

This program will provide a thorough knowledge and hands-on experience on technologies such as 5G, Software Defined Networks, Networks Function Virtualisation and Internet of Things (IoT), IIT Madras said.

The participants will get to understand the architecture of the next-generation mobile wireless networks, network infrastructure components, protocols and various applications of the modern mobile wireless networks, it added.

“5G is not just a network that can provide entertainment at high speed but is one of the basic building blocks of Industry 4.0. This course is launched at a very apt time wherein, we anticipate employment opportunities with this skill set, in large numbers, in the near future,” Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said.

Further, Dr MJ Shankar Raman, Chief Executive Officer, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, “IITM Pravatak is a leader in providing leading edge technology development and solution provider. With the introduction of the Next Generation Mobile Wireless Networks course we will have trained professionals with hands-on experience who can address the implementation challenges in various use-cases where this technology is applied.”