IIT Madras Announces Masters Programme In Electric Vehicles

IIT Madras announces new interdisciplinary dual degree programme in Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Monday announced that it is going to launch a Masters programme in Electric Vehicles. It will be an Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) and will be offered to BTech and dual degree students, the institute said.

Students are expected to enroll in the programme from January 2022 during their third year of BTech and dual degree Programs. The initial intake is expected to be 25 students.

“The students graduating from this program will have the skill sets required to pursue job opportunities in EV Product Development including EV Integration, Vehicle Aggregate Engineering, Communication and Calibration, Verification and Validation, and Product and Portfolio Planning,” IIT Madras said.

“The course will be the result of nearly eight departments collaborating to induct the skills required for a student to engineer Electric Vehicles. The content offered is carefully curated to build sufficient depth in each domain, starting from Vehicle Basics and going to very specific EV aggregates including Batteries and Motors,” Professor T Asokan, Head, Department of Engineering Design, said.

“While the Department of Engineering Design will anchor the Program, it will be delivered as a joint effort from various departments. Over the next few years, we are hoping to have more Programs with different structures in the eMobility space,” he added.

IIT Madrasstudents can upgrade to IDDD programmes where they get BTech degrees after five years in the main discipline and an MTech in the interdisciplinary course.