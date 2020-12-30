IIT Madras Announces HSEE 2021 Dates; Application Starts February 1

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) -- the conducting body of HSEE, has released the schedule for HSEE 2021.. Candidates can register online for the HSEE 2021 at hsee.iitm.ac.in. The Humanities and Social Science Entrance Examination (HSEE) is a national level entrance test held annually by IIT Madras for admission to five-year integrated postgraduate programme offered by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) of the institute.

HSEE 2021 will be held on June 13. As per the HSEE 2021 dates, aspirants seeking admission to IIT Madras can apply for the five-year integrated programmes from February 1 to March 15, 2021. The HSEE 2021 admit cards, according to the IIT Madras HSEE dates, will be issued from May 12, 2021. The HSEE 2021 result is expected to be declared on June 28, 2021.

To register online for HSEE 2021, candidates have to upload certain documents in specified formats along with the application form.

Scanned photograph and signatures of the candidate. Scanned copy of Class 10 examination certificate for name and proof of date of birth.

Scanned copy of 10+2 class mark sheet (if already passed 10+2 examination). Scanned copy of category certificate Scanned copy of PwD/Dyslexia/Scribe certificate, if applicable.

HSEE 2021 will be conducted in two parts -- Part 1 and Part 2. As per HSEE 2021 syllabus, Part 1 consists of English (25 per cent marks of Part 1), Analytical and Quantitative Ability (25 per cent marks of Part 1), and General Studies (in four sub-parts; 50 per cent marks of Part 1). HSEE 2021 Part 2 will comprise essay writing. The topics for HSEE 2021 part 2 essay writing will be based on current affairs and general knowledge.