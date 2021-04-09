IIT Madras Announces Fellowship In ‘AI For Social Good’

Image credit: IIT Madras IIT Madras fellowship: Applications are available at rbcdsai.iitm.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’ Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI) and Narayanan Family Foundation have collaborated to launch a fellowship in ‘Artificial Intelligence for Social Good.’ The Fellows will be primarily selected from recent PhD graduates or early career researchers in Computer Science, Computational and Data Sciences, Biomedical Sciences, Management, Finance and other engineering branches, the institute said.

Applications are available at rbcdsai.iitm.ac.in.

Highlighting different aspects of the fellowship, Prof B Ravindran, head, RBCDSAI-IIT Madras, said, “This fellowship is designed to enable outstanding candidates to establish their independent research profile and to contribute in a significant way to socially relevant AI research.”

Prof Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (alumni and corporate relations), IIT Madras, said, “We are thankful to Mr. Srinivas and the Narayanan family for setting up a revolutionary Postdoctoral Research Program in an important area of research.”

The fellows will receive a salary of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 18 lakh per year depending on the experience, which is equivalent to assistant professor’s starting salary at an IIT, the institute said. The fellowship is for a non-renewable term of three years. The Fellows are also eligible for a one-time research grant of up to Rs. 30 lakh.

Speaking about their objectives of the fellowship, Mr Srinivas Narayanan, Co-Founder, Narayanan Family Foundation, said, “We believe the program can bring significant benefits for society through the advancement of AI, and we are very excited to support it.”

Interested candidates seeking additional information on the fellowship programme can write to nf3@rbcdsai.org.