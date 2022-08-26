  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Madras Alumni Launches 'AskIITM' Website Aimed At IIT Aspirants

IIT Madras Alumni Launches 'AskIITM' Website Aimed At IIT Aspirants

The IIT Madras alumni association is also hosting interaction events in Chennai, Hyderabad and Vijayawada between September 2 and 4 for the JEE aspirants

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 26, 2022 1:40 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Madras Carbon Zero Challenge 2022 Launched With Focus On Sustainability Innovations, Eco Ventures
IIT Madras Hosts International Conference in ‘Memory Studies Memory in a Digital Age’
IIT Madras Witnesses 32 Per Cent Rise In Number Of Internship Offers On Day One
IIT Madras Sets Up Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems
IIT Madras Alumni Donates Rs 3 Crore For Enhancing Research Capabilities
IIT Madras Placement Witnesses Rise In Number of Offers; Highest Salary Recorded At 2.5 Lakh US Dollar
IIT Madras Alumni Launches 'AskIITM' Website Aimed At IIT Aspirants
Visit askiitm.com to get answer your queries on IITs
Image credit: askiitm.com

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) alumni have launched a website- ‘AskIITM.com,’ on which aspirants can interact with the alumni and get answers to questions ranging from placements, faculty and academics to campus culture. "Visitors can browse the site – www.askiitm.com – look at the existing questions and ask their own also on this website, which is an alumni-run initiative and seeks to help those aspiring for IIT Madras," the release mentioned.

The common questions posted on the website are- Is it true that IIT Madras is a hub for EV technology?/ What activities enabled IIT Madras to get NIRF rank 1 for 4 years in a row?/ Questions on hostel amenities and mess food, among others. As per the IIT release, the candidates will get a response within 48 hours via email and/or WhatsApp, and the new question will be visible on the site to benefit others. ALSO READ | IIT Madras Witnesses 32 Per Cent Rise In Number Of Internship Offers On Day One

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Aspirants go to social media to find information but there is so much information that it is confusing. The need for a credible source of information is very high. I am thrilled that the passionate alumni of this great institute are providing this via AskIITM. I am confident this is the start of a journey not just for IITM, but for Indian education overall.”

The IIT Madras alumni association is also hosting interaction events in Chennai, Hyderabad and Vijayawada between September 2 and 4 for the JEE aspirants. There are also virtual tours of the campus and departments on September 10- 11, 2022, as per the release. For more details on the event, the candidates can check at askiitm.com/events.

Click here for more Education News
IIT Madras alumni JEE Advanced 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSI CS Executive December 2022 Registration Begins Today; List Of Documents Required
ICSI CS Executive December 2022 Registration Begins Today; List Of Documents Required
IIT Kanpur Announces New Exam Cities For GATE 2023; Check Details On Two Paper Combinations
IIT Kanpur Announces New Exam Cities For GATE 2023; Check Details On Two Paper Combinations
ICAR AIEEA 2022 Application Deadline Ends Today; Exam Date, Direct Link To Apply
ICAR AIEEA 2022 Application Deadline Ends Today; Exam Date, Direct Link To Apply
Teachers' Day 2022: Andhra Pradesh Schools To Celebrate With Week-Long Edu Fest
Teachers' Day 2022: Andhra Pradesh Schools To Celebrate With Week-Long Edu Fest
IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Deadline Extended; Check Details
IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Deadline Extended; Check Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................