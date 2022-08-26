IIT Madras Alumni Launches 'AskIITM' Website Aimed At IIT Aspirants

Image credit: askiitm.com Visit askiitm.com to get answer your queries on IITs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) alumni have launched a website- ‘AskIITM.com,’ on which aspirants can interact with the alumni and get answers to questions ranging from placements, faculty and academics to campus culture. "Visitors can browse the site – www.askiitm.com – look at the existing questions and ask their own also on this website, which is an alumni-run initiative and seeks to help those aspiring for IIT Madras," the release mentioned.

The common questions posted on the website are- Is it true that IIT Madras is a hub for EV technology?/ What activities enabled IIT Madras to get NIRF rank 1 for 4 years in a row?/ Questions on hostel amenities and mess food, among others. As per the IIT release, the candidates will get a response within 48 hours via email and/or WhatsApp, and the new question will be visible on the site to benefit others. ALSO READ | IIT Madras Witnesses 32 Per Cent Rise In Number Of Internship Offers On Day One

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Aspirants go to social media to find information but there is so much information that it is confusing. The need for a credible source of information is very high. I am thrilled that the passionate alumni of this great institute are providing this via AskIITM. I am confident this is the start of a journey not just for IITM, but for Indian education overall.”

The IIT Madras alumni association is also hosting interaction events in Chennai, Hyderabad and Vijayawada between September 2 and 4 for the JEE aspirants. There are also virtual tours of the campus and departments on September 10- 11, 2022, as per the release. For more details on the event, the candidates can check at askiitm.com/events.