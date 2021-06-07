IIT Madras Alumni Contribute $2M For Covid Relief Efforts

IIT Madras alumni have contributed $2 million for Covid relief efforts

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Alumni in India and abroad have donated more than US$ 2 Million towards Covid relief efforts in India that are being coordinated by their Alma Mater. IIT Madras is using a phased approach for deployment to ensure a high impact.

The fundraising was coordinated by the office of Alumni and Corporate Relations (ACR), IIT Madras, in association with IIT Madras Alumni Association of North America and IITM Foundation in the US.

Elaborating about these efforts from IIT Madras Alumni, Anand Rajaraman, a partner at a Silicon Valley-based Venture Capital firm Rocketship VC and an IIT Madras alumnus, said, “It is the duty of the Indian diaspora to rally and help the country get through these darkest hours. As a Chennai boy, I am grateful and proud that the IIT Madras Alumni network has mobilized to help Chennai and Tamil Nadu with medical equipment and supplies to fill critical gaps and save thousands of lives.”

Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, handed over 200 Oxygen concentrators.

Further, Dr Jane Prasad, Registrar, IIT Madras, handed over 74 BiPAP Units to Chennai Corporation Officials recently.

IIT Madras Alumni have also donated 200 Oxygen Concentrators (5 litres each) to the Telangana government.

Elaborating on their efforts, Kamal Duggirala, Chairman IITM Foundation-US, said, “It has been an amazing experience to contribute to this campaign with fellow alumni from IIT Madras. So many people stepped forward to source equipment, raise funds and ensure delivery of the equipment. It is gratifying to know that we could make a difference at a very challenging time in India.”

N Alamelu, Secretary, IIT Madras Alumni Charitable Trust, Chennai, added, “Through this donation, our (IIT Madras) Alumni would like to say that ‘while we may be separated by physical distance, our thoughts and support are always with you. We are with you’.”

Besides these efforts, IIT Madras has formed a Covid Relief Fund to support students and faculty who are in distress due to the medical exigencies caused by the pandemic. In the last financial year, IIT Madras raised as much as Rs 96 lakh to cater to the Covid relief requirements of students and employees of IIT Madras.

The Startups incubated by IIT Madras are also at the forefront of the nation’s efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic. Modulus Housing, founded by IIT Madras alumni in 2018 and incubated by IIT Madras Incubation Cell, developed a portable hospital unit that can be installed anywhere within a few hours. Called ‘MediCAB,’ it is a decentralized approach to detect, screen, identify, isolate and treat COVID-19 patients in their local communities through these portable microstructures. MediCAB has already been deployed in the field including in Wayanad, Kerala, among other places.