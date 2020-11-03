IIT Madras Alumni Association Launches ‘Masterclass’ Series Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Image credit: IIT Madras IIT Madras Alumni Association Launches Free ‘Masterclass’ Series

The alumni association of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched a ‘masterclass’ series to help Indians, especially working professionals and students to grow on professional and personal dimensions in the ‘new normal’ brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative is a part of the association’s annual event -- Sangam 2020 -- which will be held virtually from December 1 to 6, 2020.

Under the theme ‘Driving the New Normal’, the series will deliberate how governments, businesses and individuals can convert the global pandemic to opportunities.

The masterclass series include ‘SPRING - Bouncing Back From Rejection’, ‘Enhancing engagement in an attention-starved world - gamification in business and education’ and ‘Neuroscience, meditation and mental well-being - A journey into the heart to achieve personal mastery and excellence’.

The IIT Madras Alumni association is also conducting a survey to get the people’s perspectives and perceptions on dealing with the new normal and the role of science and technology in that reality.

“Sangam 2020 is about us driving a new normal. In this context, we have carefully chosen the Masterclasses based on feedback from our IIT Madras alumni. The pandemic has deeply impacted our everyday lives and these Masterclasses will teach us skills to respond to these challenges and thrive,” Krishnan Narayanan, Vice President, IIT Madras Alumni Association, and Coordinator, Sangam 2020, said.

Recently, students of IIT Madras had developed a multilingual video game -- IITM Covid Game -- to create awareness among the general public, especially children, on the importance of following governmental precautions to safeguard themselves against coronavirus.

The Mario-style game is available in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil and Telugu, besides English.