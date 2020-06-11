NIRF Ranking 2020: IIT Madras again retains top institute title

Second year in a row, IIT Madras has emerged as the best institute in the country. In the overall category, open to all institutes irrespective of stream, IIT Madras has taken the top spot followed by IISc Bangalore and IIT Delhi at second and third ranks.

The NIRF rankings - specific to Indian institutes - were announced today by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. This is the first year that Dental Institutes were also ranked, increasing the number of categories for ranking to ten.

In a repeat, IISc Bengaluru has taken the top spot again in the Universities category followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University at second spot and Banaras Hindu University at the third place.

Among Engineering institutes, top three institutes are the same as last year - IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay, in that order.

In the management institute category, IIMs A, B, C or IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta have taken the top three spots respectively.

Among Pharmacy Institutes, Jamia Hamdard University, Delhi has been ranked first, with Panjab University at second spot and National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali rounding up top three.

There has been a slight shuffle in the college rankings. While Miranda house has emerged as the top college in the country again, the second rank has been taken by Lady Shri Ram College, and third rank taken by Hindu College.

The top three medical colleges in the country are All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi at the first rank, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh at second rank and Christian Medical College, Vellore rounding up top three.

Among law colleges, National Law School of India University, Bengaluru is ranked first followed by NLU New Delhi at second rank and Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad at third place.

IIT Kharagpur has again been adjudged as the best institute for Architecture courses. IIT Roorkee is at second rank and NIT Calicut is at third rank among architecture institutes.

Finally, in the first ever rankings for Dental Colleges, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi has emerged as the best institute. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi, is at second rank and Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune is at third rank.







