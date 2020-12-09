IIT Madras Admits 8,154 Students In First Batch Of Online BSc Programme; Application Opens For Second Round

IIT Madras admits 8,154 students in online course

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has admitted 8,154 students in the first batch of the first online programme of its kind, BSc in Programming and Data Sciences. This group 1,593 students from Arts, Commerce and Science backgrounds. They can enroll for foundational courses to begin from January, 2021. IIT Madras’ online degree programme was launched in June 2020 and over 10,000 candidates had applied in under a week of applications opening.

The selected candidates went through multiple qualifying rounds. They had to score a minimum required percentage in the assignments for four courses to be eligible for an in-person qualifier exam. A total of 20,396 candidates wrote the qualifier exam conducted on November 22. This was followed by three written assignments and a final examination. After this, a list of selected students was released.

IIT Madras has begun the second qualifier process. Interested students can fill up the application form available at https://www.onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in along with required documents and an application fee of Rs 3,000. The last date to apply is February 6, 2021. The course will begin from March 2021.

IIT Madras Online BSc Programme

They were given access to online classes, a support team, and 400 hours of live session programmes to help them prepare for the exam. Each course had a separate discussion forum, where students and experts discussed related topics.

Congratulating the selected students, Mr Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras said, “ The courses are delivered through a state-of-the-art online portal. Students are given the opportunity to participate in live sessions to clarify their doubts. The exams are conducted in-person so that the academic rigor of the program is maintained”.

Explaining more about the course, Mr Andrew Thangaraj, professor in-charge, IIT Madras online degree programme, said, “There are three different stages in this program - Foundation, Diploma and Degree. Students can choose their own pace while registering for courses and, upon completion, receive a Certificate, Diploma or a Degree at various exit points from IIT Madras.”