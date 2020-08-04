IIT Madras Admission: Apply Now For BSc In Programming And Data Science

Indian Institute of Technology Madras, or IIT Madras, has started admission for its first-ever online degree programme-- BSc in Programming and Data Science. The online degree programme was launched in June by the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

Candidates, who meet the required eligibility criteria, can apply for the programme at onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in. The course can also be pursued as a second degree by students who are currently in college. The last date to submit online applications is September 15.

For admission to the online BSc programme, candidates will be required to complete four weeks of online courses and assignments. After four weeks, there will be a qualifier examination.

“Those who get minimum required scores in weekly assignments in the four weeks will get to write qualifier exam broadly based on the 4 weeks of content,” an official statement said.

“Those who get minimum required scores in qualifier exam get to register for foundational level courses,” the statement added.

Candidates can submit their applications by paying a fee or Rs 3,000 for the qualifying exam.

During the four weeks, students will get access to the course contents for the four subjects -- Mathematics, English, Statistics and Computational Thinking.

The programme is divided into three stages-- foundational, diploma and degree. The programme also offers flexible entry and exit points for candidates who wish to receive foundational or diploma certificates.

However, for students who want to receive a BSc degree, it is mandatory to complete all the courses within 3 to 6 years.