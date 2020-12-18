  • Home
  • IIT Madras Adjudged ‘Most Innovative Institute Of The Year’ By CII

IIT Madras has been acknowledged for three of its projects including VITALSENS platform for wearable health monitoring, Arise - standing wheelchair and Shakti- indigenous microprocessor.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 18, 2020 2:04 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Chennai:

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has been adjudged as the ‘Most Innovative Institute Of The Year’ for its disruptive innovations by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) during the virtual DST-CII Technology Summit organised by the Department of Science and Technology on December 9. IIT Madras has been acknowledged for three of its projects including VITALSENS platform for wearable health monitoring, Arise - standing wheelchair and Shakti- indigenous microprocessor.

Highlighting the future planning for incubators, Prof Ravindra Gettu, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT Madras, said, “We constantly focus on making our innovations employable by the domestic industry by providing global-level knowhow and fostering academia-industry collaboration.”

While delivering the keynote address, Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology said, “More incubators and startups have come in the last six years than the preceding 60 years. Both the Government and industry have realized that disruption to status quo can be beneficial. Awards like this one highlight the innovation in the Institutes.

The Institute has been previously adjudged as the ‘Top innovative Institution’ in the country in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2019-20. IIT Madras has developed an incubation cell hosting multiple incubators to promote students to do inventions using latest technologies under the guidance of world-renowned professionals.

The institute has recently launched new products developed in incubation startups including PURE EV, CSIR-CERCI working on Indigenous Battery Technology.

