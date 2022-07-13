IIT Madras 59th Convocation: Over 2,000 Students Awarded Degrees

Mohit Kumar, President of India Prize Winner, getting the prize from N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, during the 59th Convocation of IIT Madras

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has organised its 59th convocation today, July 13. The convocation was held in physical mode after a gap of two years. During the 59th Convocation of IIT Madras, a total of 2,084 students graduated. As many as 2,620 degrees (including Joint and Dual Degrees) were awarded to the students on the occasion, the institute said.

ALSO READ | IIT Madras Partners With JK Fenner To Develop Biodegradable Alternatives To Rubber Products

During this convocation, V Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras awarded degrees to 2,084 graduates which include about 423 BTech students, 454 dual degree BTech and MTech students, 401 MTech, 112 MSc, 38 MA, 38 executive MBA, 68 MBA, 179 MS, 306 PhD and 90 web-enabled MTech for executives. The PhDs awarded also include 11 joint degrees with universities in foreign countries including Australia, Singapore, France and Germany.

The graduates were also awarded medals during the IIT Madras convocation. Mohit Kumar of mechanical engineering was awarded the President of India Prize for the highest CGPA among BTech and dual degree students as well as the Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya Memorial Prize for having the highest CGPA in BTech. The Sri V Srinivasan Memorial Prize awarded to C Gautam of computer science and engineering for having the highest dual degree CGPA. Sathvik A of computational biology won the Governor's Prize for the best all-around proficiency in curricular and extra-curricular activities in dual degree, while Prajwal Prakash from computer science and engineering won the Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Prize for the best all-around proficiency in curricular and extra-curricular activities in BTech.

During this convocation, the IIT Madras also presented the 60,000th degree of the Institute since its inception. A total of 306 PhDs were also awarded, which includes PhDs, Joint Degree PhDs with foreign institutions and Dual Degree PhDs.

ALSO READ | IIT Madras: 100% MBA Students Placed; Average Salary Rs 16.66 Lakh

The convocation event was live-streamed on the IIT Madras YouTube channel. To grace the occasion, N Chandrasekaran (Padma Bhushan Awardee), Chairman, Tata Sons, was invited as chief guest. "It is a great privilege for all of you to have studied in this wonderful institution and I am pretty sure, it has prepared you in multiple different ways that you probably may not recognize today,” N Chandrasekaran said.

The event was presided over by Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Madras. “This is a very important decade for India. The world order is changing. India today has opportunities like never before - across sectors and geographies. Technology is revolutionizing every aspect of our lives. There could not have been a better time for you to graduate and make a difference to the lives of millions of people,” Mr Goenka said.