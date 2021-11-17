  • Home
Olympic Medalist and Badminton World Champion PV Sindhu will be the chief guest at the convocation ceremony which will be held in virtual mode. This year, the institute will confer degrees to 1,962 students

Updated: Nov 17, 2021

The 58th convocation of IIT Madras will be conducted on November 20
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

IIT Madras 58th Convocation: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Madras) will conduct its 58th convocation on Saturday (November 20). Olympic Medalist and Badminton World Champion PV Sindhu will be the chief guest at the convocation ceremony which will be held in virtual mode, the institute release mentioned.

This year, the institute will confer degrees to 1,962 students. The convocation ceremony will be viewed live through IIT Madras website- iitm.ac.in, YouTube and Facebook.

Last year, over 2,300 degrees were awarded, and the convocation was held online too due to Covid pandemic. As many as 191 patents were filed during the year, of which 62 were international, and the institute was granted 58, the convocation release mentioned.

Meanwhile, IIT Madras this year bagged the top rank in National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2021 for the third consecutive year. IIT Madras has been ranked number one in India in 'Overall' and 'Engineering' category in the ranking.

The institute recently launched two diploma courses in Programming, Data Science. The diplomas are open to students, working professionals, and job seekers. A learner has to complete eight courses to obtain a diploma in Programming or Data science. One diploma can be completed in eight months, IIT Madras said. The diploma entry qualifier exam will be conducted on December 12.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras convocation speech
