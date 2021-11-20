IIT Madras 58th Convocation: Over 1900 Students Awarded Degrees

  • Home
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) organised its 58th convocation on November 20th.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 20, 2021 8:09 pm IST

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) organised its 58th convocation on November 20th. A total of 1,962 students graduated in the virtual convocation today. This year IITM awarded 392 PhDs which is the highest number of PhDs offered in an academic year. As many as 2,425 degrees (including Joint and Dual Degrees) were awarded to students

IITM Convocation 2021 was attended by Olympic Medalist and Badminton World Champion PV Sindhu as chief guest.

Addressing the graduates virtually, PV Sindhu said, “I would like to congratulate the graduates and their parents for their hard work...You have to keep trying. You have achieved a lot. You have to keep learning a lot more in life. This is just not the end. You need to learn different things and try out different things. You should not stop only with one thing but you learn a lot more. It does not matter if you fail or get success.”

IIT Madras explained the degree break up in a an official statement: “During this Convocation, professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, awarded degrees virtually to 1,962 graduands including 399 B Tech (of whom 24 with Honours), 379 Dual Degree B Tech and M Tech, 366 MTech, 139 M Sc, 44 M A, 42 Executive MBA, 61 MBA of whom one is jointly with the University of Passau in Germany, 148 MS, 311 PhD and 72 Web-enabled M Tech (including the first batch of 23 students in Information Security and 28 students in Automotive Technology) for executives. The above PhD numbers also include 6 joint degrees with Universities in Australia - one each with Curtin, Deakin and Swinburne Universities and three with University of Technology.”

