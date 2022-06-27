IIT Madras: 100% MBA Students Placed; Average Salary Rs 16.66 Lakh

IIT Madras

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’ Department of Management Studies has achieved 100 percent placement for the academic year 2021-22. All 61 students in the batch graduating this year have received and accepted job offers at the IIT Madras campus placement 2022 drive. The average salary has risen by 30.35 per cent over the management department’s 2020-21 record.

The average salary received by management students is Rs 16.66 lakh per annum. Around 16 per cent of the batch received pre-placement offers (PPOs) – students were recruited by the firms they interned at. Despite IIT Madras placements being conducted online, offers came faster this year and the final placements took less time, said a statement from the institution. It added that the top recruiters included Amazon, CISCO, Deloitte, ICICI, and McKinsey.

“The lucrative offers by the recruiters reflect the quality of our students and our programme. DoMS is known for its excellence in high-quality faculty, and rigorous teaching and learning process. We expect more industry engagement in various domains in the future,” said Prof M. Thenmozhi, Head of the Department, Management Studies, IIT Madras.

Talking about the placement process Dr. Rahul Marathe R, Faculty Coordinator (Placement), DoMS, IIT Madras, also said: “Overall, the placement process received active participation from companies across all domains, ensuring ample choice for the candidates to pursue careers in the field of their preferences. The diverse profiles offered by the companies to the batch is evidence of the quality and efforts of DoMS.We are grateful to the recruiters for reaffirming their faith in the talents developed by the DoMS MBA program.”