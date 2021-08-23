IIT Madras Researchers Develop Indigenous Motorised Wheelchair Vehicle

IIT Madras researchers develop wheel-chair vehicle

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have developed an indigenous motorised wheelchair battery-operated vehicle -- 'NeoBolt' that can be used not only on roads but also in uneven terrain regions, officials said on Monday.

The researchers collaborated extensively with various organisations and hospitals and have built the product based on user experiences and making constant design adjustments. NeoBolt, fitted with a lithium-ion battery, can travel up to 25 km per charge at a maximum speed of 25 kmph and empowers the users with a convenient, safe and low-cost mode of outdoor mobility as compared to other vehicles, a press release said here on Monday.

The IIT Madras research team led by professor Sujatha Srinivasan, of the department of mechanical engineering, has launched the vehicle through a start-up 'NeoMotion' also founded by Ms Srinivasan. IIT Madras alumnus Swostik Sourav Dash also the co-founder of the start-up is the chief executive officer of 'NeoMotion'.

"Our centre's vision is to transform the disability landscape in India by creating functional and affordable assistive devices. Wheelchair users are typically restricted to the four walls of their home, which affects their community participation...," Ms Srinivasan also the faculty head of TTK Centre for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2), said.

"NeoMotion, the start-up from R2D2 incubated at IIT Madras, is here to transform the landscape through game-changing and world-class wheelchair products designed and made in India for India and the world," she said.

Commenting on the availability, Mr Dash said, the company's personalised wheelchair NeoFly was available at Rs 39,900 while the NeoBolt motorised add-on at Rs 55,000. Users can pre-book their orders at for Rs 1,000 by registering on the company website.

"Our immediate focus is to ramp up production and make NeoFly and NeoBolt available to users across the country. Along with product warranty, we provide spare parts and after-sales service so that users can use the products hassle-free," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)