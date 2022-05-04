IIT Kharagpur, Virginia Tech Ties Up To Launch Certification Course In Business Analytics And AI

Search
The nine months course will be held from May 30 to January 7, 2023. Apply on the official website- erp.iitkgp.ac.in

Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 4, 2022 10:41 pm IST
Source: Careers360
The nine months course will be held from May 30 to January 7
Image credit: iitkgp.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kharagpur) and Virginia Tech, United States jointly collaborated to offer an online certification course in Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence. The nine months course will be held from May 30 to January 7, 2023. "Both students and industry executives across the world can apply for this programme. About 100 applicants would be selected based on their academic background and working experience," IIT Kharagpur release mentioned. The candidates can apply online on the official website- erp.iitkgp.ac.in.

According to IIT Kharagpur, the certificate programme aims to prepare analytical talent keeping in mind the demand for today's market. "With an interdisciplinary approach under NEP 2020, the program helps to identify the utility in data and develop innovative thinkers providing effective solutions that benefit the immediate community and the world with the ease of living in a data driven world," the release read.

Prof V K Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur said, "This collaboration in business analytics and AI will encourage future leaders of transformative technology and engage them to think entrepreneurially. Structured as well as unstructured data i.e, the Big Data is growing significantly faster in rows and columns. In the long term, the explainable artificial intelligence and automation will help in solving long pending legal cases."

For details on the certification programme, please visit the website- erp.iitkgp.ac.in.

