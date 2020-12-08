IIT Kharagpur, University Of Leeds To Collaborate On Education, Research

  • Home
The tie-up between IIT Kharagpur and University of Leeds has been made with the objective of promoting interaction between faculty, staff and students of both the institutions and enhancing the technological, social and cultural relations of both the countries.

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and the University of Leeds, England, have agreed for institutional collaboration in education and research. The tie-up between IIT Kharagpur and University of Leeds has been made with the objective of promoting interaction between faculty, staff and students of both the institutions and enhancing the technological, social and cultural relations of both the countries.

This collaboration, an IIT Kharagpur statement says, will be made through visits and exchange programmes, joint academic and research programmes, joint supervision of doctoral and masters students, on a reciprocal basis. “Both the institutes will consider tuition fee waivers to the visiting students,” the statement added.

Professor Samit Chakrabarty, School of Biomedical Sciences will be the coordinator from University of Leeds and from IIT Kharagpur, Professor Nilanjan Das Chakladar, Mechanical Engineering will coordinate.

Apart from the short course, seminars, workshops or conferences, the IIT Kharagpur statement says, the scope of the agreement includes exploring joint PhD and masters programmes, possibly in association with other reputed academic, research or industrial organisations.

A Twitter post of IIT Kharagpur said: “IIT Kgp and University of Leeds have agreed on institutional collaboration in education and research and enhancing technological, social and cultural relations of both countries/states/regions. The MoU will include exploring joint Ph.D./Masters programmes.”

