IIT Kharagpur To Announce GATE 2022 Result On March 17 At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in

GATE 2022 Result: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 result will be declared on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will announce the GATE 2O22 result on the official website-- gate.itkgp.ac.in.

The GATE scorecards will be available for downloading on March 21. IIT Kharagpur is also expected to published the final answer key for GATE exam on the result day.

The recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was conducted between February 5 and February 13 in various examination centres across the country.

GATE 2022 Result: How to check

Go to the official website - gate.itkgp.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Enter the login credentials.

Submit and download GATE result

GATE 2022 Score: Steps To Calculate

Here’s the formula to calculate the GATE score using the answer key

GATE score = total marks secured for correct response – negative marks for wrong response.

Candidates must note that only the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will have a negative marking. There will be no negative marking in the Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. The MCQ are of both one mark and two marks. For each incorrect answer to a one-marker question, one-third marks will be deducted and for each incorrect answer to a two-marker question two-third marks will be deducted. The NAT questions are of both one mark and two marks.