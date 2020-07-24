  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Kharagpur Researchers Develop Portable Device For COVID-19 Rapid Test, Launch Tomorrow

IIT Kharagpur Researchers Develop Portable Device For COVID-19 Rapid Test, Launch Tomorrow

Researchers at IIT Kharagpur have innovated a portable rapid diagnostic device to detect COVID-19 infection.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 24, 2020 11:59 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra Government Launches 4 YouTube Channels For School Students
'Only Pass Marks For Class 12 Needed': Admission Rules Eased For NITs
MP PPT 2020: PEB To Release Admit Cards Of Diploma Programmes Soon, Check Details
31 Students Move Supreme Court Against UGC’s Final Exam Rules
Girls Are Leading The Way In Achieving Sustainable Development Goals: Education Minister
IIT Madras Develops Technology To Remove Haze Impact In Surveillance Camera Images
IIT Kharagpur Researchers Develop Portable Device For COVID-19 Rapid Test, Launch Tomorrow
IIT Kharagpur to Launch Novel Technology for COVID-19 Rapid Test
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, or IIT Kharagpur, is set to launch a first-of-its-kind portable rapid diagnostic device for the testing of coronavirus named as ‘Novel Technology for COVID-19 Rapid Test’.

The device will be launched virtually on Saturday, July 25 at 11:30 AM.

Suman Chakraborty, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering Department, IIT Kharagpur will be the chief guest of the webinar. The guest of honour, Prof. Arindam Mondal, Assistant Professor, School of BioSciences, IIT Kharagpur, will elaborate on the technical specifications behind the non-invasive rapid detection test device for COVID-19.

Virendra Kumar Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur, will address the media in the webinar.

Researchers at IIT Kharagpur have innovated a portable rapid diagnostic device to detect COVID-19 infection. This device is designed to make viral infection testing easily for the under-served community across the world.

Ever since the novel COVID-19 outbreak pushed the world to go into complete lockdown, the scientists across the world have been racing to develop unique testing kits at low-cost in order to serve the underdeveloped communities.


Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT - Kharagpur) COVID -19 coronavirus pandemic
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra Government Launches 4 YouTube Channels For School Students
Maharashtra Government Launches 4 YouTube Channels For School Students
Rajasthan Class 10 Result Date Not Fixed Yet: Board Official
Rajasthan Class 10 Result Date Not Fixed Yet: Board Official
'Only Pass Marks For Class 12 Needed': Admission Rules Eased For NITs
'Only Pass Marks For Class 12 Needed': Admission Rules Eased For NITs
Goa Board To Declare Class 10 Result On July 28
Goa Board To Declare Class 10 Result On July 28
DUET Exam: Eligibility Criteria, Application Form
DUET Exam: Eligibility Criteria, Application Form
.......................... Advertisement ..........................