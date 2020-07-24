IIT Kharagpur Researchers Develop Portable Device For COVID-19 Rapid Test, Launch Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock IIT Kharagpur to Launch Novel Technology for COVID-19 Rapid Test

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, or IIT Kharagpur, is set to launch a first-of-its-kind portable rapid diagnostic device for the testing of coronavirus named as ‘Novel Technology for COVID-19 Rapid Test’.

The device will be launched virtually on Saturday, July 25 at 11:30 AM.

Suman Chakraborty, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering Department, IIT Kharagpur will be the chief guest of the webinar. The guest of honour, Prof. Arindam Mondal, Assistant Professor, School of BioSciences, IIT Kharagpur, will elaborate on the technical specifications behind the non-invasive rapid detection test device for COVID-19.

Virendra Kumar Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur, will address the media in the webinar.

Researchers at IIT Kharagpur have innovated a portable rapid diagnostic device to detect COVID-19 infection. This device is designed to make viral infection testing easily for the under-served community across the world.

Ever since the novel COVID-19 outbreak pushed the world to go into complete lockdown, the scientists across the world have been racing to develop unique testing kits at low-cost in order to serve the underdeveloped communities.



