IIT-Kharagpur Reports Highest Placements, Maximum Offer At Rs 2.4 Crore

IIT-Kharagpur recorded over 1,100 placement offers, it said in a statement. "Despite the ongoing pandemic situation, IIT-Kharagpur bagged extraordinary numbers of Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), which is the highest number among all the other top higher academic institutes in India," it added

Education | PTI | Updated: Dec 4, 2021 10:31 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: IIT Kharagpur website
Kolkata:

IIT-Kharagpur Placement 2021: Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur said on Saturday that this year it has recorded highest placement offers in the history of IITs with the maximum packages being in the range of Rs 2-2.40 crore per annum. IIT-Kharagpur recorded over 1,100 placement offers, it said in a statement. "Despite the ongoing pandemic situation, IIT-Kharagpur bagged extraordinary numbers of Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), which is the highest number among all the other top higher academic institutes in India," it added.

Students got 35 international offers, it said. Two bigger offers were made by two lead recruiters with packages at Rs 2-2.4 crore per annum, it said. "Till now, we got more than 20 offers in the scale of Rs 1 crore," the institute said. Among the recruiters were Qualcomm, Microsoft, Google, Uber, Intel, American Express, Honeywell, Samsung and IBM, it said. The placement session went on for three days till Friday, it said.

Over 100 companies across all sectors -- software, analytics, consulting, core engineering, banking, finance -- took part in the recruitment process, an IIT-Kharagpur spokesperson said.

