IIT Kharagpur Releases GATE 2022 Mock Tests; Details Here

GATE 2022 mock test links activated

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 organising body, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has activated the mock test links. The GATE 2022 mock tests will let a candidate know the exam process, select the correct answers, save the correct answers and submit the online GATE exam. As per GATE 2022 exam date, GATE is scheduled to be held on February 2022.

GATE 2022 will be conducted for 29 papers and students can choose a combination of two papers from the given list of combinations of papers.

The GATE 2022 paper will be of objective type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. For every wrong answer marked in an MCQ, negative marks will be cut, while for MSQs and NATs, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.

Two new subject papers have been introduced this year for the candidates -- GE (Geomatics Engineering) and NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering), taking the total number of GATE papers to 29. Eligibility criteria to appear for GATE 2022 have been expanded so that the BDS and MPharm degree holders can also be included.