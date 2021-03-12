IIT Kharagpur Receives Over Rs 2 Crore Student Grant

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur have received over Rs 2 crore in student grants from eight alumni and their families, for the autumn semester which will begin in August, 2021. The money will be utilised to support students through different merit-cum-means and merit-based scholarships, the institute has said.

“The Institute has received generous grants from eight alumni and their families...the grants are collectively valued at around Rs 2.25 crore for funding of undergraduate and postgraduate students across the departments of Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering, Healthcare, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical and Materials Engineering,” an official statement said.

IIT Kharagpur said over Rs 65 lakh has been allocated for undergraduate female students for a period of 15 years.

IIT Kharagpur has reached out to a larger section of girl students through counseling, outreach initiatives and financial aid to encourage more girls to aim for IIT education, and by facilitating those who have taken admission at IIT Kharagpur.

Dean, Alumni Affairs, Prof. Subrata Chattopadhyay said, “We are committed to bringing up the ratio of our girl students much higher. We have the mandate to cross the 20 per cent threshold at the soonest.”

Thanking the donors for their contributions, Prof. V K Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur appreciated their “proactive zeal towards the Institute” and for “keeping its welfare in their hearts.”

He further spoke of the uniqueness of the vast plethora of disciplines taught at IIT Kharagpur and how benchmarking is being done for them to collectively compete against the world’s topmost universities.