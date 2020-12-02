IIT Kharagpur Placements 2020: 30 Companies Offered 130 Jobs On Day One

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur bagged 276 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) out of 425 eight-weeks internship opportunities with the beginning of placement sessions for the academic session 2020-21. Recruiters such as Barclay, Goldman Sachs, Honeywell, Microsoft, MasterCard, Dr. Reddy, Tata Steel have offered more than 10 PPOs each.

As many as 30 companies participated on the first day, extending over 130 placement offers to the final year students. In addition to the domestic firms, International firms- TSMC, Sony-Japan and Cohesity US offered jobs as well.

For the 2020-21 academic session placement drive, over 2100 students have registered out of which 1300 are UG/dual degree students. More than 200 companies will be participating in the first phase of the IIT Kharagpur recruitment drive. Initially, 25 - 27 per cent core companies, 65 per cent software and 10 per cent consulting firms opened up prospects for the students.

Speaking on the occasion, A Rajakumar, Chairperson of Career Development Centre, said, “Key components of this success are excellent technical skills of the students, the flexible online internship plan and long-lasting relation with the company partners. This is the highest number among all other top academic institutes in India at the top MNCs in spite of the current economic condition.”

“Excellent performance in an internship by the students and subsequent high turnover of PPOs might have generated overwhelming interest of the companies to participate in full-time hiring. It is an encouraging sign for us that companies recognise our student’s hard work, academics stuff, talent and motivation during the internship and we are delighted that once again the top companies of the country have reposed their belief in our students,” the official notice said.