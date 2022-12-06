  • Home
IIT Kharagpur Placement 2022-23: Highest Package Of Rs 2.68 Crore On Day 1 Received; Over 1,000 Offers Made

A total of 45 international offers from Japan, Taiwan, US, Singapore and others were made at the IIT Kharagpur placement drive.

Education | Edited by Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 6, 2022 7:15 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has achieved a breakthrough in its placement session 2022-23. With the benchmark of over 1,300 plus placement offers, this year at the end of day five, the institute accomplished a new landmark of receiving the fastest 1,000 offers within day two.

IIT Kharagpur is the only IIT to receive the highest package offer of 2.68 Crore on the first day of placement including 760 total offers in the campus placement 2022-23, which is the highest among all IITs. A total of 45 international offers from Japan(28), Taiwan(9), US (3), Singapore (2) and others(3) are received by the students of IIT Kharagpur.

The onset of the progress cloud started with a huge accumulation of 900 internships, after which a total of 760 plus offers were made (including pre-placement offers) at the end of day one. The institute has received 10 big-ticket offers ranging from 1 Crore to 2.65 Crore both domestic and international from companies across the sectors including analytics, software, finance-banking, supply-chain-logistic, consulting, core-engineering, high-frequency trading, tech profile, product development and others. Among many high-valued domestic offers, two are close to 1 Crore.

Professor A Rajakumar, chairman Career Development Centre (CDC) remarked, “The institute has broken its own records of day one offers and the fastest 1000 plus in day two among all IITs, which endorsed the legacy of the institute as well as the quality of the students. This would encourage more companies to visit the campus in the coming days and in near future.” The CDC team thanks all the hiring partners for their overwhelming association.

