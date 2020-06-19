IIT Kharagpur Launches Online Lecture Series On Innovation And Entrepreneurship After COVID-19

IIT Kharagpur Launches Online Programme On Innovation After COVID-19

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, or IIT Kharagpur, will start a sixteen-part virtual lecture series from June 22 to June 29. Named "Innovation and Entrepreneurship in a Post-COVID World", the lecture series will be hosted on the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning, or NPTEL, platform; and will be available at the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s SWAYAM Prabha channels; course materials and videos on National Digital Library of India.

The programme aims to present a “broader and unique perspective on opportunities on forward-looking fronts” including data science, healthcare, education, agri-tech, energy, rural innovation and supply chain interventions, says a statement issued by IIT Kharagpur.

Dr. Mrigank Sharad of Rajendra Mishra School of Engineering Entrepreneurship, or RMSoEE, of IIT Kharagpur, will be coordinating the virtual programme. The course intends to “throw light on precautions and strategies related to operations, execution, change in consumer behavior, and short term financial management”.

The IIT Kharagpur statement said: “Starting with motivation, challenges, and opportunities unleashed by the pandemic, the course goes on to delve into innovative approaches to frugal product engineering, lean and cost-effective business modeling strategies and smart financial management, that are highly pertinent to startups in the present scenario.”

“The opening sessions shall set the stage by elaborating upon the macroeconomic impacts of COVID and expound on the significance of innovation and entrepreneurship in various sectors to address the related challenges”, it added.

The sixteen-part virtual lecture series will target college students who are startup enthusiasts, working professionals, entrepreneurs, innovators, thinkers and strategists in restrategizing their stance in the new-normal post COVID-19 scenario.

The lecture series will comprise of topics including role of artificial intelligence, data science, and technology to fight the pandemic and its repercussions; the drastic transformation of supply chain network in the post-COVID world, its opportunities and challenges, adaptability; and Innovating education and skills for digital economy.