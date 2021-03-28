IIT Kharagpur Invites Applications For Joint MTech, MCP PhD Programme

IIT Kharagpur invites applications for joint MTech, MCP PhD courses

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has invited applications for the joint MTech, MCP PhD Programme. The entire admission process will be conducted online. The last date to apply for the course is April 20.

The application fee for the course is Rs 500. The candidates, who receive offers from IIT Kharagpur based on GATE score and opt for ‘accept and freeze’ on the ‘Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) have to pay a seat booking fee of Rs 30,000.

The last date to submit applications is April 20.

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for joint MTech, MCP PhD Programme is that the general candidates must secure at least 60 per cent or CGPA of 6.5 on a 10 point scale in a BTech, BArch or equivalent course.

They must have qualified GATE in an appropriate stream. Only for those disciplines where there is no relevant GATE paper, XE or XL or XH papers of the GATE examination are applicable. NET qualified applicants are also eligible for admission to MCP.

BTech students who have graduated or are graduating (final semester) from IITs having a CGPA 8.00 or above (out of 10) are eligible for direct admission without having to appear in either GATE.

The students in the two-year MTech/MCP programme will be receiving an assistantship of Rs. 12,400 per month and Rs. 31,000 per month after enrolment to PhD programme.

The selected candidates will be offered accommodation.