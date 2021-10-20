Now, students will have the choice to complete the BS degree after four years, or complete ten semesters in total to get the MS degree

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur) has introduced a four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in place of the existing five-year integrated Master of Science (MSc) programme. Science departments and Humanities and Social Science (HSS) department of the institute have decided to start the programme from Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 batch, an official statement said.

Those who want to get the MS degree will be given the option to choose at the end of semester 6.

“Those who would like to earn MS degree would be given an option to do so at the end of 6th Semester of the 4-yr BS programme. Accordingly, 7th and 8th semesters would be planned so that a candidate gets MS degree at the end of 10th semester,” the institute said.

IIT Kharagpur will offer BS programmes in Applied Geology, Chemistry, Economics, Exploration Geophysics, Mathematics and Computing, and Physics. The detailed syllabus and the course substructure will be available soon, the institute said.

IIT Kharagpur, the organising institute of JEE Advanced 2021, had earlier announced full-ride scholarship for the top 100 students to qualify in the exam.

The scholarship entitled 'Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar Full Scholarship for Top 100 JEE (Advanced) Rankers' will cover the entire expenses of students who win it till they complete their BTech course at IIT Kharagpur, institute Director Prof VK Tewari had earlier said.

The scholarship will be implemented from the 2021-22 academic session and will consider students whose parents' gross annual income is less than Rs 20 lakh.