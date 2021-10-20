IIT Kharagpur Introduces 4-Year BS Programme

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur) has introduced a four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in place of the existing five-year integrated Master of Science (MSc) programme.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 20, 2021 11:49 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

QS Rankings: IIT Kharagpur Jumps 34 Places To Reach 280th Spot Globally
IIT Kharagpur Announces Total Campus Shutdown Till May 23
IIT Kharagpur: Interim Semester Break Announced For First-Year UG Students
IIT Kharagpur Researchers Develop Betel Leaf Essential Oil Extractor
IIT Kharagpur Begins Registration For Joint Doctoral Programme
IIT Kharagpur Invites Applications For Joint MTech, MCP PhD Programme
IIT Kharagpur Introduces 4-Year BS Programme
Now, students will have the choice to complete the BS degree after four years, or complete ten semesters in total to get the MS degree
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur) has introduced a four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in place of the existing five-year integrated Master of Science (MSc) programme. Science departments and Humanities and Social Science (HSS) department of the institute have decided to start the programme from Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 batch, an official statement said.

Now, students will have the choice to complete the BS degree after four years, or complete ten semesters in total to get the MS degree.

Those who want to get the MS degree will be given the option to choose at the end of semester 6.

“Those who would like to earn MS degree would be given an option to do so at the end of 6th Semester of the 4-yr BS programme. Accordingly, 7th and 8th semesters would be planned so that a candidate gets MS degree at the end of 10th semester,” the institute said.

IIT Kharagpur will offer BS programmes in Applied Geology, Chemistry, Economics, Exploration Geophysics, Mathematics and Computing, and Physics. The detailed syllabus and the course substructure will be available soon, the institute said.

IIT Kharagpur, the organising institute of JEE Advanced 2021, had earlier announced full-ride scholarship for the top 100 students to qualify in the exam.

The scholarship entitled 'Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar Full Scholarship for Top 100 JEE (Advanced) Rankers' will cover the entire expenses of students who win it till they complete their BTech course at IIT Kharagpur, institute Director Prof VK Tewari had earlier said.

The scholarship will be implemented from the 2021-22 academic session and will consider students whose parents' gross annual income is less than Rs 20 lakh.

Click here for more Education News
IIT Kharagpur Programmes JEE Advanced 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Over 8,500 Applications Approved Under DU's Third Cut-Off List
Over 8,500 Applications Approved Under DU's Third Cut-Off List
DUET Answer Key 2021 For PG Courses Released, Direct Link
DUET Answer Key 2021 For PG Courses Released, Direct Link
IISERs Begin Registration For BS-MS Admission Through JEE Advanced
IISERs Begin Registration For BS-MS Admission Through JEE Advanced
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Exams Postponed. Board Says “Reasons Beyond Our Control”
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Exams Postponed. Board Says “Reasons Beyond Our Control”
NEET Result 2021: Know Category Wise Qualifying Criteria
NEET Result 2021: Know Category Wise Qualifying Criteria
.......................... Advertisement ..........................