IIT Kharagpur Signs Letter of Intent With Technical University of Munich

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur signed a Letter of Intent with the Technical University of Munich (TUM) for setting up a collaborative research centre on intelligent transportation which will enhance electric mobility systems including automobiles, rail, marine craft. The Indo-German Collaborative Research Centre of Intelligent Transportation Systems (IGCRCoITS), will foster collaborations and interactions between the two institutions.

An IIT Kharagpur statement on Friday said that the collaborative Research and Development (R and D) between both the institutions will emphasize on the main areas of intelligent transportation enhancing electric mobility systems including automobiles, rail, marine craft, UAVs. Vehicle energy management, battery management systems, transportation software and security, public transportation, data-driven transport planning and emerging mobility solutions will be the major focus.

IIT Kharagpur Director, Professor Virendra Kumar remarked, "This centre would form the umbrella academic unit orchestrating and synergising with several research centres and facilities on transportation at IIT Kharagpur including the IGCRCoITS." He said the future project assures self-sustainability of IGCRCoITS in terms of resources and expansion along with inclusion of new participants from the academia and industrial domains, for both India and Germany.

"Advanced research, consultancy, advisory and training programmes with participation of various beneficiary partners will create new domains to implement intelligent transportation systems," he elaborated. The first phase of the future trans project started from 2018 involving workshops, research groups, sponsored as well as doctoral research in diversified area of academia along with numerous publications in reputed journals and conference papers in the area of intelligent transportation.

