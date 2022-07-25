IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras Among Institutes To Pitch For Teacher Education Programme

  • Home
Answering a Lok Sabha question, the Ministry Of Education has said that IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Bhubaneswar and IIT Guwahati have submitted their applications for Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP).

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 25, 2022 5:32 pm IST
4 IITs have pitched for teacher education programme
New Delhi:

Four Indian Institutes of Technology -- IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Bhubaneswar and IIT Guwahati, have submitted their applications for Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), the Ministry of Education informed Lok Sabha today, July 25. ITEP is a dual-major bachelor degree offering BA BEd, BSc BEd and BCom BEd. It is one of the major mandates of the National Education Policy 2020 related to teacher education.

When asked, whether the Government has taken a decision that BEd admission will be conducted in some IITs in the current academic year and in all IITs across the country in the coming year, the Ministry of Education has said that the NCTE has conceptualized the plan of action for piloting ITEP in multidisciplinary institutions.

A consultative meet, the Ministry said, was held amongst the participating Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs) and to share the Draft of Suggestive Curriculum Framework on ITEP, four-years ITEP on December 30, 2020. Vice-Chancellor of several universities, teacher education professionals, academicians, teachers and other stakeholders participated for a collective exercise of understanding, expanding and reformulating the approach towards initial teacher preparation in alignment with NEP 2020.

NCTE had invited online applications for the four-year integrated teacher education programmes (ITEP) for the academic session 2023-24. The four-year ITEP will be available for all students who choose teaching as a profession after secondary, by choice. This integrated course seeks to benefit students since they will save one year by finishing it in four years rather than the customary five years required by the present BEd plan.

Click here for more Education News
Ministry of Education
