  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Kharagpur Gets More Than 1,600 Placement Offers, Highest Salary Rs 2.4 Crore

IIT Kharagpur Gets More Than 1,600 Placement Offers, Highest Salary Rs 2.4 Crore

IIT Kharagpur Placement: The highest offer of Rs 2.4 crore was made to a student while 22 other students got offers in the CTC range of Rs 0.9-2.4 crore.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 12, 2021 12:25 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Dharmendra Pradhan To Be Chief Guest At 67th Convocation Of IIT Kharagpur
IIT-Kharagpur Reports Highest Placements, Maximum Offer At Rs 2.4 Crore
IIT Kharagpur Introduces 4-Year BS Programme
QS Rankings: IIT Kharagpur Jumps 34 Places To Reach 280th Spot Globally
IIT Kharagpur Announces Total Campus Shutdown Till May 23
IIT Kharagpur: Interim Semester Break Announced For First-Year UG Students
IIT Kharagpur Gets More Than 1,600 Placement Offers, Highest Salary Rs 2.4 Crore
IIT Kharagpur students have received more than 1,600 offers
Kolkata:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur students have received more 1,600 job offers, the highest placement among all IITs, a statement issued by the premier institute said. IIT Kharagpur achieved this feat in Phase I of placement season 2021 by achieving the target within 10 days, the statement said on Saturday.

The highest offer of Rs 2.4 crore was made to a student while 22 other students got offers in the CTC range of Rs 0.9-2.4 crore. Due to the early progress, IIT Kharagpur has concluded the first phase of placement for this year by December 11 and the second phase is proposed to start in the second week of January 2022. It started with the Career Development Centre (CDC) of IIT Kharagpur receiving 400 plus Pre Placement offers (PPO).

IIT KGP placed 1500 plus students on the seventh day (i.e December 7, 2021) of its placement drive which surpassed all the previous years' total placement figures. IIT Kharagpur students bagged over 22 offers in the CTC range of Rs 0.9 - 2.4 crore of which over 10 offers were made by domestic companies.

The total number of international offers are more than 35. The average number of hires per company has also increased, leading to an overall increase in the number of offers per day.

More than 245 companies have participated in this placement season thus contributing to this milestone. This year companies across all sectors including software, high-level coding, analytics, consulting, core engineering companies, banking/finance, high frequency trading, etc, have participated in the process.

In the first phase of the placement session Google, Microsoft, Micron Technology, Uber, Honeywell, Excel and many more valuable partners have led to this successful run, the statement said. Chairman, Career Development Centre, IIT Kharagpur, Prof. A Rajakumar, thanked all the recruiters for their "wonderful cooperation and said that they look forward to nourish the relationship and expedite more."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
IIT-Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) IIT-KGP
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
School Children In Haryana To Recite Gita ‘Shlokas’ From Next Academic Session: Manohar Lal Khattar
School Children In Haryana To Recite Gita ‘Shlokas’ From Next Academic Session: Manohar Lal Khattar
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Tomorrow; Sample Question, Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Tomorrow; Sample Question, Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme
MHT CET Provisional Display Of Vacant Seats For CAP Round 2 Today; Details Here
MHT CET Provisional Display Of Vacant Seats For CAP Round 2 Today; Details Here
CA Foundation Exams Start Tomorrow; ICAI Guidelines, Checklist For Students
CA Foundation Exams Start Tomorrow; ICAI Guidelines, Checklist For Students
Dharmendra Pradhan To Be Chief Guest At 67th Convocation Of IIT Kharagpur
Dharmendra Pradhan To Be Chief Guest At 67th Convocation Of IIT Kharagpur
.......................... Advertisement ..........................