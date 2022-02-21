GATE 2022 Answer Key Released; Direct Link, Websites To Download

Image credit: shutterstock.com GATE 2022 answer key available at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

GATE 2022 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022, as per reports. The provisional answer key is available on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS), the students can check and download the preliminary answer key through the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore

Recommended: Certification programs from Google, IIT Bombay & IIT Roorkee. Know More

The candidates who want to raise objections on GATE answer key can do so from February 22 to 25. GATE result, final answer key will be declared on March 17. The candidates can download scorecards on March 21.

GATE 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

Go to the GATE 2022 website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in Login with GATE 2022 enrollment id and password OR email id and password. After logging in, click on the tab to download answer keys. Download the answer key and use your response sheet to calculate your probable score.

GATE 2022 response sheets have already been released. The recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was conducted between February 5 and February 13, 2022.

For details on GATE 2022 answer key, result, please visit the website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.