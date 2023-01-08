IIT Kharagpur Delivers New Software For Welding Defect Detection To GRSE

IIT Kharagpur has developed software to detect defects in welding from the radiography images

IIT Kharagpur has handed over to Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) a new software that it developed to detect defects in welding from the radiography images taken of an object, a spokesperson of the institute said.

Radiography testing is carried out to ascertain material integrity of welds, castings, piping and other machined parts. Doctoral Scholar Avishek Mukherjee, under the supervision of the chairperson of the institute's 'Centre of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing Technology' (CoEAMT), Surjya K Pal, developed the software 'iWeld', employing artificial intelligence, the spokesperson said on Saturday.

The software, tested over a large number of samples at GRSE, was found to provide results that were 93.18 per cent accurate, he said. It was last week handed over to GRSE, which functions under the ministry of defence, the spokesperson said. iWeld is likely to replace the need of skilled weld supervisors in near future, he added.

