IIT Kharagpur Begins Registration For Joint Doctoral Programme

IIT Kharagpur begins registration for joint Phd course

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has started the registration for a joint doctoral programme launched along with the University of Manchester. It is a dual PhD programme. The last date to register for the programme is April 23.

The new PhD programme will be based on existing research collaborations across a number of thematic areas including environmental geochemistry, biomaterials and Industry 4.0.

Eligibility Criteria

The interested candidates must have a BTech or MSc or or MTech degree from any Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or Indian Institute of Science (IISc). They must have secured at least a CGPA of 7.5 on a scale of 10.

Those selected will spend the first year at IIT Kharagpur with the remaining time of the programme split between The University of Manchester and IIT Kharagpur according to the project requirements as determined by the supervisors and the Joint Programme Board.

Post completion of the course, the doctoral candidates will receive parchments from both institutions - each prominently mentioning the joint nature of the work and the partner institute's name.

Faculty members from the two institutions will jointly define projects which are approved by a Joint Programme Board.

Earlier both institutes had collaborated over different projects including Biomedical Informatics, Advanced Materials, Smart Textiles and Earth- Environment-Water Sciences.