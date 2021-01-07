IIT Kharagpur Announces Shift Timings For JEE Advanced 2021 Exam

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has announced that Joint Entrance Engineering (JEE Advanced 2021) paper will be held in two shifts on July 4, 2021. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Joint Admission Board (JAB) will be shortlisting 2,50,000 JEE Main 2021 candidates to appear in Joint Entrance Engineering (JEE Advanced 2021). This would include both reserved and unreserved candidates. The JEE exam will be conducted for admissions to more than 23 IITs all over the country.

Joint Admission Board will not just be setting the JEE 2021 examination centres all over India but also in other countries including Dubai, Dhaka, Kathmandu and Singapore depending on the condition of COVID-19 pandemic, travel restrictions or any other situation that might hamper the engineering entrance examination.

Prof. V K Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur sent his wishes to JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2021 candidates as he said, “I urge the JEE Advanced 2021 aspirants to focus harder to ensure their success. While they might have missed the usual preparation and probably in a more disadvantageous situation compared to those who appeared for the examination in 2020, but looking at the aspirant community as a whole, the competition would remain the same considering the crème de la crème who will be appearing for the examination.

“I would recommend the parents of students to provide special guidance. They may seek information from various initiatives undertaken by the Education Ministry in this regard. Students should take help from the online resources and aim for the goal like Arjuna’s fish-eye. My best wishes for the aspirants”, Prof. VK Tiwari added.

The Union Education Minister had earlier announced scrapping of 75 percent eligibility rule in JEE Main examination. This time the JEE Main 2020 qualifying candidates who were unable to appear for JEE Advanced 2020 due to COVID-19 situation have also been allowed to appear for the JEE Advanced 2021.

In 2020, IIT Delhi was the organizing institute for JEE (Advanced) in which a total number of 1,60,838 candidates registered for JEE (Advanced) 2020. About 43,204 candidates qualified JEE (Advanced) 2020. The total intake was approximately 16,061.