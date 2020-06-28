IIT Kharagpur And University Of Alberta, Canada, Launch Joint Doctoral Program

IIT Kharagpur And Alberta University Launch Joint Doctoral Program

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, or IIT Kharagpur, and University of Alberta, Canada (UAlberta), have launched a Joint Doctoral Programme (JDP) to create academic exchange between faculty and students.The program, as per an IIT Kharagpur statement, will give the opportunity to undertake research at UAlberta for a period between six months and a year and provide them with international experience and special certification upon graduation.

The partnership, the IIT Kharagpur statement says, would include identification of research projects for students to pursue during their doctoral studies, joint supervision, fellowships with financial support in the form of a monthly stipend to cover the cost of accommodation and meals for students during the duration of their visit. The participating students will receive recognition of completing the program jointly with the partner institution through formal notation on their transcripts and parchments.

The collaboration has been mobilized by two IIT Kharagpur alumni, Prof Anandaroop Bhattacharya of the Department. of Mechanical Engineering at IIT Kharagpur and Prof Amit Kumar of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, UAlberta.

Director of IIT Kharagpur, Prof Virendra Kumar Tewari, in the statement said: “In the post COVID-19 world, we have to reach out globally and engage actively in a more strategic manner. Further in order to generate intellectual resources in a wide array of domains there is a need to learn from each other's expertise through such joint programs.”

“It would definitely be advantageous for people from diverse geographies, environment, lifestyle and challenges making our research focus more oriented towards global dynamics,” the Director added.