  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Kharagpur Receives Over Rs 2 Crore Student Grant From Alumni

IIT Kharagpur Receives Over Rs 2 Crore Student Grant From Alumni

IIT Kharagpur has instituted eight new student grants for the autumn semester scheduled to begin in August this year as a group of alumni and their families have raised a corpus of over Rs 2 crore.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 13, 2021 11:03 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Kharagpur Receives Over Rs 2 Crore Student Grant From Alumni, Families
IIT Kharagpur Features Among Top 50 In QS Subject Ranking 2021
Whistleblower Professor's Student Gets PhD From IIT Kharagpur After 6 Years
Prime Minister Warns Against Dangers Of Climate Change While Addressing IIT Kharagpur Convocation
‘IITs Have To Be Taken To Next Level’: PM Modi At IIT Kharagpur Convocation
PM Modi To Address IIT Kharagpur's 66th Annual Convocation Today
IIT Kharagpur Receives Over Rs 2 Crore Student Grant From Alumni
IIT Kharagpur Receives Over Rs 2 Crore Student Grant From Alumni
New Delhi:

IIT Kharagpur has instituted eight new student grants for the autumn semester scheduled to begin in August this year as a group of alumni and their families have raised a corpus of over Rs 2 crore. The institute has received generous grants from eight alumni and their families, who have come forward to support the students in need, according to a statement issued by IIT Kharagpur on Friday.

The aids are collectively valued at around Rs 2.25 crore which will be utilised to support undergraduate and postgraduate students of chemistry and various engineering departments through merit-based scholarships and awards, it said.

A memorandum of understanding was signed with the former students and their families for instituting the grants at a recently-concluded virtual event, the institute said in the statement.

A key feature of these grants is that over Rs 65 lakh has been allocated for undergraduate female students exclusively. IIT Kharagpur Director Prof VK Tewari congratulated the former students for their contributions.

Click here for more Education News
IIT Kharagpur alumni
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Annual Andaman Trip For Madhya Pradesh Students To Learn About Freedom Struggle: Chief Minister
Annual Andaman Trip For Madhya Pradesh Students To Learn About Freedom Struggle: Chief Minister
NEET Application Form Expected Soon; Documents Required
NEET Application Form Expected Soon; Documents Required
Mumbai University Releases Entrance Exams Schedule For MPhil, PhD Courses
Mumbai University Releases Entrance Exams Schedule For MPhil, PhD Courses
MHT CET 2020: Second Seat Allotment List For LLB 5 Years Released
MHT CET 2020: Second Seat Allotment List For LLB 5 Years Released
Schools in Punjab Closed, Night Curfew Imposed In 8 Districts Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases
Schools in Punjab Closed, Night Curfew Imposed In 8 Districts Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases
.......................... Advertisement ..........................