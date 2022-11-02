  • Home
IIT Kanpur's eMasters Programme In Cyber Security: Last Date To Apply Is November 12

The candidates who want to apply for the eMasters programme can do so on the official website till November 12 on the official website- iitk.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 2, 2022 1:55 pm IST

Apply till November 12
Image credit: shutterstock.com

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kanpur) will soon close the application process for the third cohort of eMasters programme in Cyber Security. The candidates who want to apply for the eMasters programme can do so on the official website till November 12 on the official website- iitk.ac.in.

The candidates will be selected for the eMasters programme on the basis of academic and professional background. The eMasters degree programme is designed to assist professionals build capabilities for an evolving and volatile threat environment. It will thoroughly train professionals in the methods and technologies of Cyber Security.

According to IIT Kanpur, "Professionals and cyber security enthusiasts will also become well-versed with the latest concepts to effectively manoeuver through the changing scenarios of the field. The well-researched real-world curriculum includes detailed modules on cryptography, machine learning, IoT security from nascent to advanced stages, to name a few."

The candidates of the eMasters program will get an opportinity to particiapte in the placement programme and will get degrees from the institute on successful completion of the course.

Manindra Agarwal, Professor at Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Kanpur said, “Over 85 participants of batch 1 are reaping great benefits as this futuristic program prepares them for the challenges of tomorrow. The participants gain theoretical knowledge along with a hands-on experience of tools and technologies, which when put into practice helps mitigate upcoming risks with utmost expertise and vigor. This unique eMasters degree offers experienced professionals a chance to hone their skills from a premium institution like IIT Kanpur without pausing their respective careers. This one-of-a-kind program enables them to stay ahead of the competition with future-proof training.”

For details on the Cyber Security programme, please check at emasters.iitk.ac.in/cybersecurity.

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
