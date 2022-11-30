IIT Kanpur Wins STEM Impact Awards 2022 For ‘Impactful Technology Transfer Activities’

IIT Kanpur bags STEM Impact Award 2022

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has been awarded the STEM Impact Awards 2022 for engaging in impactful technology transfer activities at an award ceremony held at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi during the annual summit of STEM (Society for Technology Management).

The STEM Impact Award, according to an IIT Kanpur statement, is a first-of-its-kind initiative in India that celebrates the impact of technology transfer activities in Indian academic and research institutions.

IIT Kanpur has been awarded the STEM Impact Award this year for the socio-economic impact the institute created with the impactful technology transfer of the invention - Portable Soil Testing Device, named ‘Bhu-Parikshak’.

On behalf of IIT Kanpur, Ravi Pandey, Research Establishment Officer (Innovation and Incubation), IPR Cell, IIT Kanpur, received the award from Nis Kjaer Weibel, Head Business Development, Technology Transfer Office, Aarhus University. This is the second time the institute has been awarded this prestigious award.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT Kanpur said: “As a multi-disciplinary institute, our efforts are rooted in developing innovations that can have a lasting impact on the masses. Our continued work on key areas of national interest and grassroots utility have broadened our scope of reach and impact in recent years. This award bears testimony to the growing R&D ecosystem at IIT Kanpur. We’re delighted to have received this recognition and I congratulate all associated with the revolutionary invention of the Bhu-Parikshak soil-testing device.”

The Bhu-Parikshak soil-testing device was developed last year and was launched in market in May this year. The device is a revolutionary hand-held invention that can detect soil health in just 90 seconds. It can detect six important soil parameters namely - Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium, Organic Carbon, Clay contents and cation ion exchange capacity, with the use of only five grams of dry soil sample.

Soil health report is also generated, which can be easily accessed on the Bhu Parikshak mobile application with unique ID, the statement added. This not only cuts down time and hassle for the farmers but also offers them more accurate information at the tip of their hand.

The Technology Transfer Cell is headed by Professor Ankush Sharma under the Start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre at IIT Kanpur. It is a major accomplishment for the IP and Technology Transfer Team for the successful technology transfer wherein the technology has been one among the few to be launched as a product for large scale commercialization within such a short span.

IIT Kanpur has been actively engaged in reaching out to the potential industry partners to make a significant impact on the society by disseminating innovative technical solutions to promote social and economic growth of the nation.