IIT Kanpur To Release GATE 2023 Admit Card Today

GATE 2023 admit card is likely to release today

GATE Admit Card 2023: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) admit card will be issued today, January 9. The official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in will host the GATE 2023 admit card. Candidates registered for the GATE exam can download their hall tickets using their enrollment ID and password.

IIT Kanpur will conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be organised in the morning between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm and the second shift will be conducted in the afternoon between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. The GATE hall ticket will contain the candidate's name, personal details, exam center address, city details, shift timing, exam day guidelines and other relevant information.

The GATE 2023 exam will be held for 29 papers and candidates will be allowed to appear in one or up to two papers. The GATE paper pattern is divided into two sections- General Aptitude and Core Discipline for a total of 100 marks. All candidates must take the General Aptitude test, which weighs 15 per cent, while the remaining 85 per cent weightage is for the preferred subjects.

Candidates can download the GATE 2023 admit card by visiting the official website and logging in using their enrollment ID and password in the given space. After submitting the details, their GATE admit card will then get displayed on the screen. Candidates are required to download the hall ticket PDF and print a copy of it to carry on the exam day.